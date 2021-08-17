Warner Robins appoints new director of Community and Economic Development

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms and members of City Council appointed Kate Hogan as the new director of the Community and Economic Development Department.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms and members of City Council appointed Kate Hogan as the new director of the Community and Economic Development Department.

Hogan worked as Public Information Officer for the city of Centerville for the past 5 years.

Warner Robins combined two departments to create this position. The salary for the position is $80,790 a year with a monthly allowance of $600.

Hogan says she’s excited to bring her expertise to the role.

“Warner Robins is on the precipice of some really great opportunities in community development and economic development,” Hogan said. “Trying to focus on small businesses while still positioning ourselves for some really great private investment opportunities.”

Hogan’s first day in the new role is September 1.