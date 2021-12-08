World War II veteran in Macon turns 100

Pryor was recognized for his service by former President Barack Obama.

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Robert William Pryor was born December 14, 1921. He was 19-years-old when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Pryor recalled being in church and hearing over the radio what happened. Shortly after, he was drafted to join the military. He spent most of his time in India and China while overseas.

After returning home, Pryor faced the racism that was still prevalent.

“They’re on the train and everybody was sitting everywhere but as soon as they hit the Mason-Dixon line everybody had to separate. So you had to go to this compartment and everybody else go to that compartment,” said Pryor’s oldest daughter Barbara Pryor-George.

When asked what is the key to a long life, Pryor said staying out of bad conversations and company is a good practice.

He will celebrate his 100 birthday December 14.