Workout Wednesday: Cardio and Core Circuit

(41NBC/WMGT) — Coach Malcom Strapp comes to 41NBC this Wednesday for another workout, this week’s exercise focusing on core muscles and cardio.

Coach Strapp does these exercises in 3 rounds with 30 seconds of work, then 30 seconds of rest each, ending with 1 – 1.5 minutes rest after each round.

Round 1: Lateral bounds/Rope pull

Round 2:High knees in place/side plank

Round 3: Sprint to backpedal/ Bicycles