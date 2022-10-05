Wonderful Wednesday afternoon on deck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Only a few clouds will dot the sunny skies over Middle Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Today

It will be, as the title says, a wonderful afternoon around Middle Georgia today. Highs are in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a gentle north-northwest wind blowing in at about 5 mph. Cloud cover will overall be minimal, however some cirrus clouds will hang with us today. No rain is expected, however.

Tonight those clouds should be mostly gone by about midnight as the wind continues to feed in gently from the north. It will get a bit chilly heading into Thursday morning as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow

Our Thursday will be another gorgeous afternoon as the sun once again dominates the Georgia skies. We may not see a cloud in the sky over Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon. Highs will warm a bit into the low and mid 80s in the afternoon as the wind blows from the northwest at about 5 mph.

Conditions will remain clear tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind will blow in from the north-northwest at about 5 mph.

Friday and The Weekend

Temperatures will reach their peak for the week on Friday as they rise into the upper 80s around the region. Skies will be sunny once again, however some cloud fields will be possible during the afternoon. A cold front will make its approach Friday evening, however it will not arrive until we head into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s around Middle Georgia. Winds will predominantly blow from the north at 5-10 mph once the cold front passes. Some high level clouds will be present during the afternoon, but no rain is expected.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but a good deal cooler as a result of Saturday’s cold front. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s as the wind takes a shift to the east at about 5 mph.

