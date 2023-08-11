Women’s Self Defense & Situational Awareness training this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ladies in Macon are being invited to learn how to protect themselves.

Saturday morning, local law enforcement is teaching women about situational awareness and self defense. They’re holding a class that will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christ Chapel at 170 Starcadia Circle here in Macon.

The class is geared towards female high school graduates, students 16 and up, as well as adult women. Topics will include home and dorm safety, kidnapping, human trafficking, and safety in confined spaces.

The class will be taught by law enforcement veteran and SWAT operator, Todd Durbin.

For more information on booking the class, call Christ Chapel Macon at (478) 475-9818.