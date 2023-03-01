Woman wanted for financial card fraud in Warner Robins

The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a woman wanted for financial card transaction fraud.

Photos: Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a woman wanted for financial card transaction fraud.

WRPD issued a BOLO Tuesday for the woman seen in the attached photos. Police say she’s a suspect in “multiple incidents” in which a purse is stolen and the cards are used to purchase items at various stores.

Contact Det. Gary Chambers at gchambers@wrga.gov if you have information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.