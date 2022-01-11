Woman stabbed in Perry parking lot Tuesday morning, dies in hospital

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Police responded to an incident in which a woman was stabbed multiple times in a Perry parking lot on Tuesday January 11th, 2022.

According to a release from the Perry Police Department, 20 year-old Shateria Kendrick from Perry was stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Creekwood Park off of Lassater Circle at 10:00 a.m. Shateria was taken to the Perry Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The suspect of the crime, 22 year-old Matthew Jamal Kendrick, was taken to the Houston County Detention Center without incident and is being charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Knife during the commission of certain crimes.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Detective Jason Jones (478) 988-2821.