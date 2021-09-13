Woman Shot on Macon Road in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting on Macon road.

According to a press release it happened Sunday afternoon just after 4pm. When officers arrived they found 22year old Breanne Green shot in a 2021 Kia Forte. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, 21 year old Joseph Michael Fordham was arrested and is being held in the Houston County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, please contact Detective Jason Jones (478-988-2825) or Captain Heath Dykes (478-988-2824).