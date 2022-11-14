Woman shot along Baker Drive dies at Macon hospital

Deputies say the victim was shot in the 1200 block of Baker Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happening on Baker Drive, Monday morning.

According to an incident report, a woman was transported in a personal vehicle to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Deputies say she was shot in the 1200 block of Baker Drive.

The victim, 49-year-old Claudette June Brown, died at the hospital around 9:30 Monday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.