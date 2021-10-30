Woman killed trying to cross Houston Road

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Tawanda Faye Willis.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman died Friday night after being hit by a car in Macon.

The accident happened at the 4700 block of Houston Road around 8:45 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Tawanda Faye Willis, was hit while trying to cross Houston Road from the Magnolia Court Motel, heading towards the Jumbo Gas Station.

Willis was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

No charges have been filed at this time.