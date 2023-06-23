Woman in jail after stabbing someone with scissors

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Warner Robins woman is is jail after allegedly stabbing someone with a pair of scissors. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress followed by a second call at the same address of a stabbing. The victim, 21-year-old Ragene Head of Warner Robins, was taken to Houston Medical Center by private vehicle where they were treated and released. The suspect, 31-year-old Kayla Hefner of Warner Robins, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.