Woman hospitalized, granddaughter drowns on fishing trip

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman remains in critical condition, two days after she was injured and her granddaughter drowned while they were fishing on a lake. Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says Monday that 40-year-old Stephanie Walker was in Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Her granddaughter, 13-year-old Makayla “Kayla” Prather was pronounced dead Saturday at West Point Lake, near the Alabama state line.

Smith says authorities believe one of the victims entered the water and was overcome by the depth of the lake. The other victim tried to assist and also became overwhelmed. He says no foul play is suspected.