Woman hit by car, killed in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-A woman was killed Friday night in Forsyth after being hit by a car.

The Police Department says officers responded to an accident on North Frontage Road just after 8 p.m. Officers say after arriving on scene, they discovered a car driven by 79-year-old Mona Faye Arnold hit 38-year-old Brandy Zellner.

Preliminary investigation shows Arnold was driving on North Frontage Road near the America’s Best Inn, when she went off the road and hit Zellner. Police say Arnold then swerved and went back across the road, hitting a tree.

Zellner was taken to Monroe County Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The accident is under investigation and charges may be pending.