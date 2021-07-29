Woman found shot in park outside of Atlanta is identified

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Police have identified a woman found shot to death in a park outside Atlanta as 18-year-old Tori Lang of Lithonia.

Her body was found around dawn Wednesday at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain. Police said that someone in the park discovered the body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.

In a statement Thursday, Gwinnett County police say that as investigators sought to identify the woman, Lang’s relatives saw information about the case and pictures of Lang’s tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement. Police said the motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.