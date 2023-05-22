Woman found dead in house fire at Glenridge Drive South

MACON, Georgia (41NB/WMGT) — Early Monday morning a woman was found dead in a house fire on Glenridge Drive South.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that the call for emergency services came in around 6:30 a.m. A house fire was discovered on Glenridge Drive South. Coroner Jones believes the fire started in the kitchen of the home, and that the cause of the fire is unknown. The Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

57-Year-old Felicia Oliver was in the home, and was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone at 7:30 a.m. Coroner Jones says she died of smoke inhalation and burns.