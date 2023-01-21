Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Friday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts just after 7 o’clock.

Deputies were told a 40-year-old woman, whose identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin, was walking on Pio Nono Avenue near Harris Road when she attempted to cross the road and walked into the path of an Infinity G25X.

The woman was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

The traffic collision is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.

