Woman dies on downtown bench after suspected drug overdose

woman dies on park bench after suspected drug overdose

UPDATE 11:34 a.m.: Coroner Jones identified the deceased as 39-year-old Lateasha Barnwell of Lithonia, Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Lithonia woman is dead after a suspected drug overdose on a downtown bench.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a sanitation worker discovered the woman unresponsive just after 7 a.m. After that, the worker called an ambulance for help.

Jones says the deceased is a 39-year-old black female. His office is working to contact the next of kin before releasing the woman’s identity.