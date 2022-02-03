Woman dies in Atlanta hospital as a result of January traffic collision in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A traffic collision on January 20th on I-75 has resulted in the death of one.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident that happened on the exit ramp leading to Hartley Bridge Road happened around 12:30 a.m., when a vehicle driven by 32 year-old Ashley Whittington collided with another vehicle on the southbound exit ramp, and resulted in Whittington’s vehicle overturning. Whittington was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment, then Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she died on February 3rd while being treated for her injuries from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with additional information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.