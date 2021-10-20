UPDATE: Woman dies from gunshot wound, becomes Macon’s 46th homicide of 2021

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 center at 1:16 a.m. on October 10th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC Wednesday morning that as of 9:07 a.m., Macon’s homicide count for the year 2021 has reached 46 killings.

According to Coroner Jones, 59 year-old Harriet Patrick was pronounced dead at Atrium Navicent at 9:07 in the morning on October 20, 2021 due to a gunshot wound in her left side from earlier in the month. The BCSO says that Patrick was travelling West on Eisenhower Parkway when she was struck by gunfire in her vehicle. Patrick was taken to Atrium where she stayed for 10 days until her death. Deputy Coroner Miley reports that the next of kin has been notified.

Coroner Jones says that this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with details is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.