Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue near Dewy Street on Tuesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the incident, which happened just after 8 o’clock.

A 57-year-old female pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of Pio Nono Avenue when she was hit by a southbound Toyota 4Runner driven by a 73-year-old female from Macon.

The pedestrian was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where she was pronounced dead by staff. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have information.

