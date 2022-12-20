Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death.

In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his daughter and granddaughter from his policies to leave Rachel as the new beneficiary to what she believed was $30,000 in life insurance. At the time, the brother’s doctors determined that he lacked the capacity to make major decisions as he was being treated for pain with strong doses of opioid medication.

The brother died just 6 days after the life insurance forms were submitted, though, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says the change forms were deemed fraudulent since doctors said the brother lacked decision-making capacity.

Warrants were taken out against Rachel Haynes in Bibb County for two counts each of Exploitation of Elders, Theft by Taking, and Insurance Fraud. She is still wanted.