Woman charged with DUI after accident, juveniles taken to hospital

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two juveniles are in the hospital and a woman is in jail after an accident in Monroe County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Abercrombie Road in reference to an accident with injuries on Monday around 2 a.m. That’s where they found the driver, Desonya Mace and two juveniles.

While investigating and speaking with Mace, deputies determined she was under the influence of alcohol.

They say she refused medical treatment and was taken to the Monroe County Jail. Mace is charged with DUI child endangerment (2 counts), DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, open container, and several other traffic violations.

The two juveniles were taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.