Woman charged in hit-and-run incident

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman in Jones County faces charges after the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says she was involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened on July 31 on Highway 49 near Pamela Drive.

A Sergeant with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Yoshonda Patterson hit a person walking along Highway 49, but returned to the scene to see if she hit anything.

He says Patterson then got back in her vehicle and left.

The Sergeant says he was able to access camera footage to identify Patterson.

She’s charged with Failure to Maintain Lane and Hit and Run.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and released.