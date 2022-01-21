Winter weather remains a possibility in a few Middle Georgia counties late Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parts of Middle Georgia could see freezing rain tomorrow night.

Tonight

Cloudy skies will remain over the region throughout the night, though a couple of clear spots could develop during the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s heading into Friday morning as the wind shifts from the northwest to the northeast. The wind will not be as bad as last week’s storm; gusts should only reach around 25 mph this time around. A couple of rain showers could develop ahead of the sunrise on Friday morning as well.

Tomorrow

The blanket of clouds will still be overhead upon sunrise tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm a bit into the afternoon, but not much. The wind will still blow out of the northeast at about 10-15 mpg with gusts up to 25. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s around the region with a chance for a couple of northwestern cities to only reach the upper 30s. That might seem promising for winter precipitation chances, but it’s actually quite the opposite this time around. Those spots will see way less rain chances later on Friday when showers fire up. Heavy rain will take over for the southeastern half of the region heading into Friday night.

The winter weather chances with this are low, but tomorrow night is when they will be. The far eastern counties of the region (Hancock, Washington, Johnson, and Treutlen) have the best chance for freezing rain, especially the eastern portions of them. At this time it is also possible far eastern Wilkinson, Baldwin, and Laurens county may also see some. Snow is extremely unlikely anywhere in Middle Georgia, but if there was a county that would see it, it would be Hancock. Any freezing rain should only fall for a few hours at most. Impacts of this should be minimal, but do not go driving Friday night if your area is affected. The roads will be extremely slick, and power lines could get brought down.

Precipitation should stop not too long after midnight. The wind will shift a bit more towards the north but still blow at about the same speed. Cloud cover will begin to break heading towards Saturday morning, allowing temperatures to fall faster. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s ahead of the sunrise on Saturday morning, well after the precipitation has stopped in most areas.

Saturday

A few clouds will still hang around until the early lunchtime hours, but after that the sun will be out to play. Highs will remain cool, only reaching the mid 40s around the region. That will be warm enough, however, to melt any potential ice from limited freezing rain Friday night. It is advised not to drive anywhere if you do not have to in the morning should you receive any accumulating freezing rain. Lows overnight will plummet into the mid 20s around the region, bringing on the coldest night so far this year.

