Winter weather likely in parts of Middle Georgia tonight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Freezing rain and snow are likely in a handful of Middle Georgia counties tonight.

Tonight

For those who want winter weather, or in particular, snow, some of you maybe in luck. The northeastern counties in Middle Georgia are most likely to see winter weather tonight with the northernmost most likely to see snow. The majority of winter weather should remain to the north of I-16 as the night progresses. Impacts include up to .5 inches of snow and .05 inches of ice due to freezing rain. Travel is not advised during the overnight hours tonight, especially as temperatures drop more once the rain/snow stop. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s with basically every location dropping below freezing.

This Weekend

Morning travel is not advised if you receive freezing rain or snow tonight. Wait until the afternoon when temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s to get your shopping done. Clouds will clear throughout the day giving us sunshine after lunchtime.

Overnight skies will remain clear as temperatures plummet into the mid to upper 20s, bringing on the coldest morning of the year so far in Middle Georgia.

Sunshine will stick around through Sunday as highs return to the low and mid 50s during the afternoon. Overnight skies will remain clear as temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s, similar to tonight.

