Windy conditions are set to take over in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Powerful winds will hang around Middle Georgia the next few days.

Today

The sun is making a grand return to Middle Georgia today as cloud cover exits to the southeast. We will be seeing a cooling trend into the weekend, and that begins today. Today will not be all that cool, however. Highs are still forecast to reach the low to mid 70s around the region this afternoon. Middle Georgians will notice a couple of differences from yesterday (before the storms fired up). It won’t be nearly as muggy now, and it will be more breezy. These things can both be credited to west-northwest winds that will blow in at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Because of the direction the wind is coming from, it will be bringing in cool and dry air to replace the warm and moist air.

Tonight the skies will remain clear as the cooling and drying process continues. Overnight winds will blow generally out of the west at 7-12 mph. Gusts could still reach speeds of up to 20 mph. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 40s around the region.

Tomorrow

Friday is expected to be the most blustery of the three days. We will see sustained wind speeds out of the west-southwest at 15-25 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph. These winds will hang around all afternoon, bringing a very slight chill to our highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloud cover will return in the afternoon in the form of scattered cloud fields. North Georgia is expecting some showers tomorrow afternoon as well, however our chances for those in Middle Georgia are extremely slim. Only our far northern counties even have a chance of getting licked by a small shower.

Those clouds that build in the afternoon will quickly clear once the sun sets. The wind will back off a bit, now coming in from the west-northwest at about 7-13 mph. Gusts could still reach speeds upwards of 20 mph. The west-northwest winds and mostly clear skies will allow low temperatures to drop back into the upper 30s for most of Middle Georgia.

Saturday and Beyond.

Saturday is a near repeat of Friday with only a couple of small differences. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, and the wind will come in from the west-northwest instead of the west-southwest. Speeds will be 15-20 mph with gusts upwards of 35 mph. Chances for showers are negligible, no matter how much the European model insists it will happen. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will be another clear day like all of the Sunday’s we have seen recently. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, lows in the low 40s.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies with cloud cover increasing late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

