Windy but dry Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday



Temperatures were on the rise today as many cities in Middle Georgia made it back to the 80s.

A warm front that is currently pushing north will help to bring in more moisture and cloud cover to our area overnight.

This should keep it warm overnight, leading to a warm day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s.

We will also be seeing an increase in our humidity through the day Wednesday.



Perhaps the biggest factor for tomorrow will be windy conditions that will be settling in for the afternoon.

Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph across the area with sustained winds around 15-20 mph.

A Wind Advisory has already been issued for most of Middle Georgia beginning tomorrow at 11 am and lasting through Thursday morning.

Winds across the area could blow around unsecured objects, dead tree limbs, etc. so be careful when you are outside.

Although these winds are associated with the upcoming storm system, rain will hold off until Thursday.



Early Thursday morning a line of storms will approach the area, bringing the potential (once again) for severe storms.

The good news for us is that there won’t be much in the way of instability, but we have more than enough wind shear.

This means the main threats for our area will be damaging wind gusts (which can cause similar damage to tornadoes).

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out on Thursday morning so make sure you have a way to get your weather warnings.



The earliest we will likely see storms in our area is about 4 am Thursday morning.

The line will be moving relatively quickly, but pack quite a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Our in-house model shows the line moving into Macon by around 7am.



The line will likely make its way down to Dublin by around 10 am, which could give the atmosphere some time to heat up.

If we do see some heating, severe storms will become more likely.

Storms will be moving out by around lunchtime on Thursday, leaving just a few isolated showers behind.



Heavy rain will be possible across all of Middle Georgia, with some areas picking up over 2″ on Thursday.

Despite the heavy rain, flooding is not going to be much of a threat, other than urban flash flooding.



Dry weather will prevail for Friday, behind the cold front, with highs warming to the mid 70s.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday, but most of the rain will be staying along the Gulf Coast.

Enjoy the dry weather to end the weekend, because another round of storms moves in Tuesday.