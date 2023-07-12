Wilkinson County man charged with murdering his brother

The shooting happened around 9:00 Saturday night at Farish Wood Road in Gordon.

GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wilkinson County man is in jail accused of shooting and killing his brother.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Shinholster shot his brother Ezekiel Shinholster in the chest during an argument. The shooting happened around 9:00 Saturday night at Farish Wood Road in Gordon.

Rickey Shinholster is in the Wilkinson County Jail on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office has requested the GBI to assist with this on-going death investigation.