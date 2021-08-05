Wheeler County Schools announce mask policy and moved 1st day of school

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wheeler County Schools has announced their COVID policies for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year as well as a rescheduled date for their first day of school.

The announcement states that as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads rapidly, administrators have decided that masks will be required for students.

They have also stated that the open house for all schools in Wheeler County will be moved to Friday August 6,2021. This means that the first day of school for all students has also moved to Monday August 9, 2021.