What to expect with the new lane switch at I-75S/I-16E interchange

Lane Shifts on southbound I-75 and I-16 GDOT

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Drivers will now have to adjust to a new change at the I-75/I-16 split. If you’re headed south on I-75, you will now have to be to the left lane. Those wanting to travel I-16 east will now have be in the right lane.

It’s causing confusion for many drivers, but the Georgia Department of Transportation says there are a few things to look out for.

“The main impacts will be for the traveling public that miss the exit, a lot of people may have to go down to Hardman Avenue and do a U turn so they can expect more traffic congestion, near the Hardman and Forsyth exit,” said James Coody, GDOT Construction Project Manager.

If you’re driving on I-75 south, Coody says be sure to give yourself enough time to switch lanes and do not stop in the middle section if you miss the exit.

“They’ll soon see us start construction on the new bridges across the river which include more bridges of the remaining 21 more bridges left to construct,” said Coody.

As construction continues, GDOT asks for everyone to be patient if there’s traffic in the area.

While some people are confused by the change, others have said they are happy to see the change.

“I always take back roads right now, but I do get on there sometimes, at night time but I am enjoying the construction how it’s beautifying the city,” said Lockdogg, a Middle Georgia Resident.

This lane shift marks the second and third phase expected to be completed by next year. The fourth and fifth phase will be completed by 2026.