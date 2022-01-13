What mask should you be wearing to protect yourself against the new variant?

According to Dr. Edward Clark, the Medical Director of the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, the N95 mask is the best choice of protection.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We are adjusting to a new normal with Covid-19, but the Omicron variant has led to an increased push to stay safe.

The CDC has adjusted mask wearing guidelines several times since the pandemic began and is now debating another change.

“95% of the time it’s not going to allow those viruses and germs to go through there,” he said.

He says wearing a mask is important and each layer of protection has a different rating to fight off germs.

“From a napkin to a cloth to the three ply surgical mask, all of those have an N rating,” he said. “And I don’t know what those ratings are, but they’re much lower than N95s.”

Express RX Pharmacy staff recommends you wear at least one mask but to grab another if possible.

“Anyone age 2 years or older should wear a surgical mask,” pharmacist and co-owner Erica Pounds said. “And if you’re going out to places like the grocery store, like around people that you’re not used to, it’s also good to put a cloth mask on top for extra protection.”

“Make sure you wear a mask with no gaps and you’re covering your nose and your mouth when you’re wearing these masks,” pharmacist and co-owner Bridget Hogan said. “Use double protection over the surgical mask with the cloth mask and just try to use that social distance.”