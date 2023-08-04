Wet Friday to end the week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Scattered storms are likely for much of the day Friday around parts of Middle Georgia.

Today

Mostly cloudy skies will hang around Middle Georgia for most of our Friday. Temperatures will still get pretty hot as they range from the mid to upper 80s with heat indexes into the 90s. Storms will be prevalent for much of the region through the late morning and afternoon hours before things start to clear up a bit. The southwestern half of the region will take the brunt of the activity with only a couple of isolated storms expected in the northeastern parts of Middle Georgia.

Severe weather is not expected with storms this afternoon, however some of the southern counties could have to deal with a flash flooding threat as storms train over the same locations. Ambient winds will be rather strong from the northwest at about 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 20+.

Tonight conditions will be clearing a bit, however a couple of small showers or storms will remain possible. Temperatures will bottom out into the low to mid 70s with winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

This Weekend

Conditions will be nicer on Saturday as more sunshine returns, however it will be more humid as a result of the rain from Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach into the low 90s with heat indexes pushing the triple digits in the afternoon. Light and variable winds will offer little help to beat the heat in the afternoon. A couple of isolated storms will also be possible, however rain will take a backseat overall for the day. Cloud cover will return some overnight and into Sunday morning however, with ambient lows in the low to mid 70s.

More clouds are anticipated for Sunday along with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could end up being a bit intense, so prepare for some strong winds or some small hail. Highs will reach into the low to mid 90s ahead of any storm activity with ambient wind from the south-southwest at about 5-10 mph. Storms will likely last into the early parts of Sunday night before skies clear out a decent bit leading into the start of the new week. Lows will again be in the low to mid 70s, and patchy fog will be possible given the calm and muggy conditions in the wake of Sunday evening’s storms.

Next week will be rather hot and humid with highs staying in the 90s and storm chances each afternoon and evening. The tropics remain quiet at this time, however as we continue towards September the Atlantic Basin will likely begin to wake up.

