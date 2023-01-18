Westside High School cuts ribbon on new tennis facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Westside High School’s Athletic Department and the Bibb County School District officially opened a new tennis court facility on Wednesday.

The center includes six fenced-in courts and shelter structures and was funded by E-SPLOST dollars. The new facility will give students the opportunity to practice and train more efficiently.

“With a better facility, students will put forth better effort and feel like people care,” Athletic Director Dr. Candice Roberson said. “No matter the time, the hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears, they’re going to work harder and take care of and enjoy this facility.”

The Westside Athletic Department plans to host a tennis tournament at the new facility in the near future.