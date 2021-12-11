West Laurens High School remembers Demaryius Thomas

When people who knew Demaryius Thomas talk about him, they don't talk about his 9,000 receiving yards or his super bowl ring. They talk about the person he was.

LAURENS, Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- It was announced Thursday night, West Laurens High School football star Demaryius Thomas passed away from natural causes.

When Thomas graduated from West Laurens, he went on the play college football at Georgia Tech. He was later drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft, and won a Super Bowl in 2016.

When people who knew Demaryius Thomas talk about him, they don’t talk about his 9,000 receiving yards or his super bowl ring. They talk about the person he was.

Thomas’ former teacher and family friend, now principal at West Laurens High School, Dr. Dewana Kemp, says Thoams was kind to everyone.

“Everybody loved him even when he went off to the NFL he was still Bey Bey to us. He would come home, he would go to the elementary schools, sign autographs for little kids. He was just a good kid who grew up to be a great young man,” said Dr. Dewana Kemp.

Thomas often held local camps and helped in the community. When asked about why Thomas always came back to the community, his former position coach and current district Athletic Director Jeff Clayton, said that’s just the person he was.

Plans to honor Thomas are still being discussed. Retiring his football jersey is a part of that discussion.

Thomas would have been 34-years-old on Christmas Day.