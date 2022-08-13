Wesleyan College welcomes new students

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Wesleyan College is welcoming a new group of students to its campus.

The school held its official induction ceremony Friday morning to welcome its new students.

The college says its focus is teaching women to become leaders and giving them opportunities to follow their dreams.

President of Wesleyan College, Megan Blight, says she’s exited to take on her new role as president.

“It’s not the same until the students and faculty arrive and our residence (halls) are full and our classrooms are full, so today marks a very exciting journey for us,” she said.

Wesleyan students return to class on Tuesday, August 16.