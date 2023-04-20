Wesleyan College President Meaghan Blight pledges to boost recruitment, awareness for women’s institutions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wesleyan College’s 26th president, Meaghan Blight, took over the reins in May 2022, and was officially installed during the Honors and Awards Ceremony held on Wednesday.

Blight pledged to increase recruitment and

awareness for the college and other women’s-only institutions.

She expressed gratitude for the support she received during the ceremony and emphasized the importance of both Wesleyan’s history and its students.

“I am truly appreciative for the opportunity to be a part of this community and its over 185 years of commitment to supporting and providing opportunities for women,” Blight said.