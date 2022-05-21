Wesleyan College names 26th president

We now know the name of Wesleyan College's 26th president.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— We now know the name of Wesleyan College’s 26th president.

The college formally introduced President-Elect Meaghan Blight Friday.



Blight comes from Huron University College, which is a small liberal arts college in London, Ontario Canada.

She spent thirteen years as an executive in higher education and also served as Huron’s Vice President of University Growth and Chief of Staff since 2016. Blight says she plans to focus more on recruitment.

“Recruiting young women from across the globe who are interested in advancing equality,” she said. “I think that is a role that is uniquely played by women’s colleges. So we’ll be marketing ourselves in a very different way. We’ll be talking about ourselves in a different way. We’ll be producing women who are going to lead.”

Blight will move from Canada to Macon with her husband and two sons. She officially takes over as president of the college on July 1.