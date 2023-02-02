Wesleyan College celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wesleyan College held its annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration Wednesday night.

The event featured games, craft tables and Chinese snacks, followed with a concert performed by the Wesleyan concert choir and guest musicians.

Doctor Nicholas Steneck is the Associate Professor of History at Wesleyan. He spoke about why this event is significant.

“I think it’s just really neat when you have the opportunity to learn what other people, what other societies, and what other cultures do,” he said. “So I think this is a great way for people who know nothing about China, to get just a little bit of exposure to what happens in that world and in that culture.”

The event was sponsored by Guangzhou University, which has worked in partnership with Wesleyan for the last decade.