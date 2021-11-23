Weekend recap of Mercer Athletics

Mercer athletics had a busy weekend as four teams were in action.

The women’s volleyball team faced off against Furman University in the first round of the SoCon tournament. Coming into this matchup, the Bears beat the Paladins 3-0 in their final regular-season game; however, the tournament game was much different. Furman went on to win 3-1 ending the No.1 seeded Bears season earlier than they would have wanted.

The football team looked to capture its first SoCon title in school history as they faced ETSU on the road. The Bears were up 35-31 with under two minutes left in regulation as ETSU scored a touchdown to go up three. The Bears had a 42-yard field goal attempt to take the game to overtime as time expired, but kicker Devin Folser missed it wide left, ending the Bears season. Mercer was not selected to be in the FCS playoffs, but still finish the season six and two in conference play, which is the best SoCon record in program history.

The men’s basketball team lost to St. Louis 75-58 on Saturday as they began the Cancun Challenge. The Bears are one and three on the season and will play against Bucknell tomorrow at 3 p.m. in Cancun, Mexico.

The women’s basketball team had the best performance of all teams, winning their matchup against Gardner-Webb 63-50. Jaron Dougherty led the team with 14 points and nine rebounds. The Bears are three and two and face their second SEC opponent of the season, the University of Alabama, at 7 p.m. this Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.