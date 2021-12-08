Wednesday starts rainy, clears by afternoon



It has been a cloudy and much cooler day here in Middle Georgia, with highs limited to the upper 50s.

Overnight we will see increasing rain chances, with the heaviest rain expected 6am-11am.

By around lunchtime the rain will clear the area, and eventually we will see some clearing skies.

Thursday will be a mostly dry day, so enjoy it because rain returns Thursday night.



Rain will be sticking around on Friday with highs warming into the 70s.

With the increase in heat and moisture we can expect a few isolated thunderstorms possible Friday.

Temps will be staying warm into Saturday when we could see a few thunderstorms along the cold front.

We will need to keep a close eye on the potential for severe weather Saturday afternoon, but right now it doesn’t look widespread.



Behind the front we will be returning to more winter-like conditions.

Dry air will move back in along with clear skies and highs in the 60s.