Wednesday starts our warm up in Middle Georgia



It was another nice day in Middle Georgia, but a string of hot days is on the way through the rest of the week.

Sunshine will be plentiful as highs warm into the mid 90s, by the afternoon.

Humidity will slowly be on the increase through the afternoon (and the rest of the week).



Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs warming to around 98° in Macon.

We will also see some increased humidity, which means our “feels like temps” will be around 100°.

We could see a few clouds, but we are not anticipating rain.



We will finally get some relief from the heat as rain chances return to the area for the weekend.

Right now, Saturday looks to be the best chance of staying dry with scattered showers and storms possible.

Sunday will bring our next significant chance of a rainy day across Middle Georgia.

Rain totals for the weekend could range from 1/2″-1″.

Scattered showers and storms will hang around for the start of next week, with highs around normal for this time of year.