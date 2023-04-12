Wednesday brings our last dry day of the week in Middle Georgia



We have been seeing a great start to the week weatherwise and we will continue that for one more day.

High pressure will start to push east Wednesday, allowing us to warm even more than we saw today.

Highs tomorrow will be warming into the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

By Wednesday evening we will start to see an increase in our cloud cover ahead of our next weather system.



An area of low pressure will start to move north Thursday, bringing in multiple waves of rain and storms.

We could see a few areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Rain will continue into the overnight hours.

Widespread severe weather is not expected with this system.



The center of low pressure will move into our area throughout the day on Friday.

While this will leave it pretty soggy into early Friday night, rain should push out by late Friday.

We will be getting a small break from the rain on Saturday as sunshine and 80s return.



Our rain break will be short, as a cold front moves into the area on Sunday.

This front will likely be mostly just rain, with a few isolated storms possible.

Behind the front, we will get a small cool down to the 70s, with mostly clear skies returning for next week.