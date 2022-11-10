Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:

EVENT CHANGES

Warner Robins Veterans Day Parade

Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center.

Georgia Military College Veterans Day Parade

Due to the potential of inclement weather on Friday, GMC’s annual Veterans Day Parade on Grant Parade Field has been moved inside to the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts. Following the indoor ceremony, GMC Prep School art students will display special artwork in the Legislative Chamber of the Old Capital Building. Every Veteran and the entire community are invited to attend both important Veterans Day events.

Linwood Cemetery’s Veterans Day

Historic Linwood Cemetery’s Veterans Day program rain location is The Triangle Business Center located at 1343 Georgia Avenue in Macon.

SCHOOLS

Bibb County Schools

Out of an abundance of caution for potential inclement weather, all after-school programs and athletic events have been canceled for today. Parents should make arrangements to pick children up from school at normal dismissal time. The District is closed Friday for Veterans Day

Baldwin County Schools

Based upon the information received from the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nicole will be impacting much of Georgia through this evening. As a result, all after school student activities and athletic events for this evening, November 10, 2022, have been canceled.

Johnson County Schools

After participating in the statewide National Weather Service (NWS) Briefing earlier and consulting with our local EMA Director, Johnson County Schools will cancel ALL afterschool activities today and will shift to virtual learning for tomorrow Friday November 11th. These decisions were made after reviewing all of the information given by the NWS.

Washington County Schools

Due to the rainfall and gusty winds projected to impact our area, the Washington County Board of Education will shift to an at-home learning model for Friday, November 11th. Your schools will be in touch with you as to how your child will participate.

CLOSINGS

North Central Health District

Due to severe weather, we will be closing today at 11 a.m. for the safety of clients and staff. All clinical, WIC and environmental health services will be closed until Monday, Nov. 14, following the Veterans Day holiday and the weekend.