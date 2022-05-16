Weak cold front to bring brief delay to major heatwave

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front passing through Georgia today will delay highs in the mid and upper 90s by a day or two.

Today

A summer pattern has moved in for the Peach State. With the exception of a weak cold front moving through later this afternoon, jet stream influence is leaving the area, allowing for typical summertime patterns to set up. That cold front later today will likely cause some storm development, and a couple of them could be strong, however there isn’t much of an actual severe weather risk. The SPC has issued a Level 1 “Marginal” threat that includes all of Middle Georgia, but the only risk really at play today is a couple of strong wind gusts. Some small hail cannot be ruled out either.

For most of us any storms we see this afternoon will be a sigh of relief. Highs will climb into the lower 90s for most of the region. A couple of spots may remain below 90 degrees. Cloud fields will develop in the afternoon due to surface heating. Winds will come in from the west-northwest at 6-12 mph throughout the day. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph. Those breezes will also offer a bit of relief from the heat.

Tonight storm activity will quickly cease once the sun sets. Cloud cover will also clear during that same timeframe. Winds overnight will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows, however, will stay warm, dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s. This is still a drop from what we woke up to this morning.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the work week, and that isn’t saying much. Half of the region is still expected to reach 90 degrees for the high. Cloud cover will remain at a minimum throughout the afternoon, however the development of cloud fields in the afternoon is still likely to a degree. Isolated showers tomorrow afternoon are unlikely but cannot be ruled out. Winds will come in from the north at 5-10 mph, offering slight relief from the heat.

Skies will clear quickly of any cloud development right after the sun sets. Overnight winds will remain from the north however the speed should slow to 5 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday is when the real heatwave begins. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 90s around the region with a slight chance for pop-up storms in the afternoon. Winds coming from the south-southwest will do little to offer any relief. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week as the upper 90s come to town. Some spots in Middle Georgia might be flirting with highs in the low 100s. The wind, again from the southwest, will do no favors in offering relief. A few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon, but nobody is guaranteed to see them. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will still be hot as the highs get into the mid 90s, but luckily it looks like a cooling trend may set in heading into the weekend. Some spots could be seeing highs in the 80s again by Saturday with most if not all dropping back into the 80s by Sunday.

