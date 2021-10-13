WCSO arrests man using drone to make contraband drop at Washington State Prison

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office made a social media post on October 11 announcing an investigation that led to an arrest after a drone landed on a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

According to the post, Deputies made contact with an individual on Sunday morning near Washington State Prison, where a drone landed on a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Deputies determined that the individual they had made contact with was attempting to make a contraband drop at the prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections and Ocmulgee Drug Task Force then arrested 28 year-old Tony Bearnard Brown of Macon, charging him with Conspiracy items prohibited for possession by inmates, Conspiracy crossing guard lines with drugs, and conspiracy possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The investigation is ongoing, and future arrests are possible.