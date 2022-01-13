Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Middle Georgia

(41NBC/WMGT) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up this Monday, on January 17th, and many are looking for ways to honor Dr. King this weekend. Read more to see what you can do in the community in order to celebrate the impact that Dr. King had, both during, and after his lifetime.

Georgia Military College plans to host their Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony in Milledgeville on Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. The event is slated to take place at the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts on GMC’s Main Campus. Captain William “T” Thompson will be the keynote speaker of the event, sharing his experiences through integration– from his first day of high school when he was escorted by law enforcement as he took his place in an all-white school in South Carolina, to his accomplishments in the U.S. Air Force Academy, working as a pilot, and more. The event to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is free and open to the public, and is also being livestreamed for those who can’t make it in person here: https://video.ibm.com/channel/eBmVXkAk5HY.

Big Wynn’s Superstars of comedy in association with Remarkable Entertainment are presenting “Living the Dream”, a comedy event on Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend where Comedians Rob Stapleton, “Damn Fool”, and Lavar Walker will be featured in a show at the Carey W. Martin Conference Center at 233 N. Houston Rd. in Warner Robins. The event takes place on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, and doors open to the event at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30, tables can also be reserved ahead of time. Call (478) 342-5151 to reserve your VIP table ahead of time.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition is also scheduled to be held at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16th, 2022. Go to 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive in Macon to see what’s going on, for more information call 478-219-2091.