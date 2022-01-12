Washington Memorial Library temporarily shifting to curbside pickup

The Washington Memorial Library is temporarily shifting its services to curbside only.

The library says it’s to minimize the spread of Covid-19. The library used the method at the beginning of the pandemic, and now it’s back in place until Saturday, January 15.

All you have to do is pull up to the drive-thru window after making an appointment to pick up or return a book. The library says this new method will not limit services provided.

“They can always go to our website, bibblibb.org and see our catalogues,” media coordinator Alexandria Hughes-Holsey said. ” They can still call any of our locations. Somebody can help them find their materials and place them on hold for them, so there’s plenty of options available to still get the things that you need.”

To make an appointment call (478)744-0800.