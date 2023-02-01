Washington Memorial Library extends hours

New hours of operation provide more access to books and materials

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington Memorial Library is extending its hours for your convenience.

Effective Wednesday, February 1, residents will have earlier access to the library and its materials thanks to new hours of operation.

Library officials announced the library will now open at 9 a.m., with hours running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The library is located at 1180 Washington Avenue near downtown Macon.