Washington Memorial Library celebrating Pride month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Washington Memorial Library is celebrating Pride Month with two book displays that teach people about the LGBTQ+ community.

Head of Reference Samantha Wilcox says the displays are seeing a lot of circulation.

“I think we’ve had to restock them several times throughout the month, which is great,” Wilcox said. “It’s nice to see that things are being taken and looked at and read.”

Wilcox says the books are serving as a guide for people who have questions.

There are also pins available for people to wear.

The book displays will be in the library the rest of the month.