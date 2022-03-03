Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Tennille

A Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook post Wednesday said one home was damaged by gunfire.

TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a drive-by shooting on Easy Street in Tennille.

That’s according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page Wednesday night, which said one home was damaged by gunfire.

The post did not mention any injuries. We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (478) 552-0911.

